All Blacks name debutant scrumhalf as Savea becomes 15th New Zealand centurion

Head coach Scott Robertson said loose forward Ardie Savea "embodies everything that makes an All Black".

The All Blacks will cap their second centurion in as many weeks and 15th of all time, with loose forward Ardie Savea named to play his 100th Test match in their Rugby Championshiup match against the Springboks at Eden Park on Saturdy (kick-off 9.05am).

A debut is also likely at scrumhalf, with Kyle Preston being named on the bench.

Savea debuted for the All Blacks in 2016 against Wales, having previously represented New Zealand in the U20s and Sevens sides. He has played against South Africa on 15 previous occasions, including as All Blacks captain in the 100th Test against the Springboks in 2021.

Preston is set to become the All Blacks’ eighth debutant this year. It has been a rapid rise up the rugby ranks for the 25-year-old scrumhalf, having made his Bunnings Warehouse NPC debut for Wellington in 2023 and becoming their top try scorer in 2024, then his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders this year, scoring a hattrick of tries on debut.

‘Everything that makes an All Black’

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson paid tribute to both players and said Savea and Preston are representative of the mix of experience and exciting new talent in the wider 23.

“Ardie embodies everything that makes an All Black. He brings an extraordinary level of passion, leadership, and mana every time he pulls on the jersey. We will honour his milestone with a performance that reflects not just his quality on the field, but the example he sets every day,” Robertson said.

“As with all of our debutants, we know that Kyle will rise to the challenge in the black jersey. He is a skilful player who has proven his ability to drive a game and make smart decisions in pressure moments.”

Preston takes the bench spot vacated by Finlay Christie, who will start at scrumhalf on Saturday night (Cortez Ratima having been ruled out with a rib fracture). Wallace Sititi has also moved to the starting line-up to play at 8, while Simon Parker moves into 6.

Tupou Vaa’i shifts from loose forward to lock, moving Fabian Holland into an impact role. Also adding power to the reserves are Tyrel Lomax and Du’Plessis Kirifi, who re-join the 23 this week.

The only other change in the backs from the line-up that faced Argentina in Buenos Aires is Emoni Narawa coming on to the wing.

All Blacks XV: Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.