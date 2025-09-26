PREVIEW: Springboks must balance innovation with beating Argentina at all costs

Erasmus may be testing different combinations for the future, but he knows he needs to treat this match like a 'proper Test'.

While Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hinted at employing innovations and different combinations during their Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Saturday, he also knows they may need to go back to their DNA to beat a formidable Argentinian side.

The teams clash in a crucial fifth-round match at Kings Park in Durban (kick-off 5.10pm), where a Bok defeat could drop them to the bottom of the table and all but end their title defence.

All four nations have won two games and lost two games. Australia lead with 11 points, South Africa and New Zealand each have 10 points, but the Springboks lie second on the table due to tries scored. Argentina are fourth with nine points.

Argentina to double down on history?

And all four nations have shown potential to be champions. Where Argentina made history last year by beating each of their three opponents for the first time, this year it looks more than just a possibility.

Argentina have only had one poor game, losing 41-21 to the All Blacks in the opening round. They then beat the All Blacks 29-23, lost 28-24 to the Wallabies and then beat the Wallabies 28-26.

They are in fine form, as mentioned by Erasmus and Boks in media conferences this week.

Erasmus only made two changes to his starting XV and three to the bench after inflicting the All Blacks’ heaviest ever defeat in Wellington (score 43-10).

However, it included a rare midfield pairing of Canan Moodie and Damian de Allende, and Erasmus said if the game goes well he will move players to different positions.

“If things go great, we’ll maybe give Manie Libbok a run and move Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to 15. And maybe move Gaza [Damian Willemse] back to 12 and André [Esterhuizen] to loose forward.

“Whatever happens in the game, let’s hope it works out so we can experiment a little bit while giving Argentina respect at the same time.”

Big Springbok innovations risky in must-win match

Libbok, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willemse were fantastic two weeks ago, even with the latter two playing in different positions.

But moving centre Esterhuizen to flank for a second time after doing so in a friendly against the Barbarians in June is risky in a must-win match against strong opponents.

Still, he’s been training with the loose forwards and Kwagga Smith said besides technique work in the set-piece, Esterhuizen should manage.

When asked if he would encourage his side to take risks to seek a bonus point, Erasmus said no, a win comes first. They would treat the match like a “proper Test”.

So while Erasmus may be testing different combinations, thinking of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, he also knows the Rugby Championship is the most important series on the calendar.