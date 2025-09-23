‘Argentina tough and passionate … and dangerous,’ says Esterhuizen

Andre Esterhuizen says the Springboks face a stiff challenge against a spirited Argentinean team in the Rugby Championship in Durban.

Hulking Springbok hybrid star André Esterhuizen says the team are gearing up for a monumental encounter against a passionate and fired up Los Pumas in their Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Saturday.

Both teams will be targeting a good win to keep them in the hunt for the Rugby Championship title, ahead of the final match between the two at Twickenham next weekend, and the loser on Saturday will likely drop out of the running.

Esterhuizen said the players are well aware of the challenge that awaits them, adding that a number of facets of the game would be important, including in the loose and the forward battle up front which could prove vital.

“They are a very good side, who like to move the ball and use their opportunities, so the big challenge for us will be to try to counter their loose play, and we also need to deliver a quality performance until the final whistle,” said Esterhuizen.

“They beat all three opposition teams (Boks, Wallabies and All Blacks) in the competition last year, and they defeated New Zealand and Australia again this year, so they are a dangerous side to face.

“It’s always hard playing against them because they are a tough and passionate nation, but they’ve also come a long way in the last few seasons.

“So, I think it will be a tight game with a big forward battle as well. The team that looks after the ball the best, uses their chances, and does well in the aerial battle will probably come out on top.”

Plenty work ons

Despite the Boks heading into the game off a record hammering of the All Blacks in Wellington, in which Esterhuizen came off the bench and scored the final try, he said they still had plenty to work on going forward.

“It was obviously special to be part of a game like that, but there’s still so much to work on. In the second half, a lot of things came into our favour because we executed better and worked harder,” explained Esterhuizen.

“But there were lots of errors in the first half. I think that shows us what we can do when we execute and play together. If we execute, it can be really good. Now we just need to be consistent.”

Asked about the hybrid role that he has taken on this season, that has seen Esterhuizen deployed on the flank a number of times, as well as at his favoured inside centre, he admitted that he was enjoying the challenge.

“Luckily my size makes it easier to do that. For me it’s quite natural. Obviously there are still a few things here and there to learn. It is quite tough up front. The forwards’ training session is quite different to the backs. But whether I go on at six or 12, I’m just happy to play,” said Esterhuizen.