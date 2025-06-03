‘Back yourself,’ White tells Johannes as Bulls eye URC final

The Bulls are playing in the URC knockout rounds without a fully recognised flyhalf.

Keagan Johannes has taken over the flyhalf and kicking duties for the Bulls. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White was full of praise for his flyhalf, Keagan Johannes, after his team’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal win against Edinburgh last Saturday and says he will again fully back him in this weekend’s semifinal against the Sharks.

The teams meet in a big URC last-four clash at Loftus Versfeld at 6.15pm on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the final against either Leinster of Glasgow Warriors, who meet in their semifinal in Dublin.

Johannes, a regular scrumhalf, has had to fill in at No 10 for the Bulls this season following the unavailability of first-choice Johan Goosen, who’s been in and out of the team because of injuries.

White full of praise for Keagan Johannes

Willie le Roux has also played at flyhalf this term, while centre David Kriel has at times handled the goal-kicking.

On Saturday against Edinburgh, Johannes missed a few early shots at goal, but later slotted his kicks, while he also scored a stunning try in the second half as the Bulls ran out 42-33 winners.

“At halftime I said (to Johannes) don’t be scared to keep kicking at poles,” White revealed afterwards. “I told him to not give the tee to anyone else.

“I said he must back himself, I said that he’d kicked so well for us all year, and that we’re not going to win or lose this game because he missed a kick.

“Let’s be fair, he’s an unknown flyhalf playing for us, but (on Saturday) I thought he was as good as anyone playing for us. That break and dummy and run to score … how many 10s in this competition can do that?

“Obviously I’m very happy he backed himself in the second half, we needed that, we needed the big players to stand up. You need guys in your team who can stand up and play under pressure.”

Sharks semifinal

Johannes will no doubt continue in the No 10 jersey as the Bulls look to win through to a third URC final.

“I’ve told the guys that if they think they’re good enough to win the competition then they have to beat whoever comes next week to get to the final,” said White.

“We’ve lost twice to the Sharks this year, so we will have to play our best. Whatever has happened earlier (and today against Edinburgh) though is irrelevant.

“We will reboot to make sure we get the next result. We’ve got two games left,” added the Bulls boss, determined to win the trophy, after falling short to Glasgow Warriors in the final at Loftus last season.