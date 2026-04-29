More mature Lions, quality defence pleases skipper Horn ahead of trip to Ireland

The Lions have put themselves in a strong position in the URC following recent wins against Glasgow and Connacht.

While the Lions have been scoring a good number of tries in recent times, one of the most pleasing aspects of their rise to third place on the URC points table has been their excellent defensive work, according to the team’s leadership.

The Lions have always been known as a formidable attacking team, but their defence is now also top-notch, as witnessed in their last two games – against Glasgow Warriors and Connacht.

Against Glasgow, who have been on top of the log for much of the season, two weekends ago, the Lions scored eight tries and let in just two in a 54-12 victory, while last weekend against Connacht, Ivan van Rooyen’s team scored five tries to the visitors’ three in winning 33-21.

The last two victories helped the Lions move into third place on the URC points table, with two regular season matches remaining – against Leinster and Munster in Ireland from next week.

While going to Ireland to play rugby remains a daunting prospect, the Lions’ recent form will give them confidence of pulling off a win or two to secure their place in the quarter-finals for the first time, maybe even at home should they finish in the top four.

‘Maturity’

“The guys have worked hard. You can see the effort they put in for each other,” said Van Rooyen ahead of the Lions’ trip to Ireland later this week.

“Defence is about will. In the last two weeks the defence was really good.”

Captain Francke Horn said he, too, was most pleased with his side’s defensive effort in the crucial wins against Glasgow and Connacht.

“Connacht are a good team, especially on attack. We knew we would have to defend for multiple phases, and (for the most part) we managed to step up and hold them out. That was a massive performance … to keep them out for long periods.

“I’m proud of the guys. There was a maturity about the win.”

Having scored 70 tries to far this season the Lions are among the top attacking teams in the URC.

Leinster, who they face in Dublin next weekend, have scored 62, and Munster, who they face the following week, have scored 55.

The Lions will fly out to Ireland on Saturday for their final two round robin matches next week and the following week. The URC halts this week for the semi-finals of the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.