Barrett at the double as New Zealand beat Scotland

Victory gave New Zealand a 32nd win in 34 Tests against Scotland, with two draws, dating back to 1905.

New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett scored two of the All Blacks’ seven tries as they beat Scotland 43-21 in their November Nations Championship opener at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ewan Ashman gave Scotland hope of a first win over New Zealand by scoring a hat-trick in an extraordinary first half featuring seven tries in total that ended with the All Blacks only narrowly in front at 24-21.

But improved New Zealand discipline and ball retention enabled them to pull clear with three tries after the interval while denying Scotland a score in the second half.

Victory gave New Zealand a 32nd win in 34 Tests against Scotland, with two draws, dating back to 1905.

It also meant the All Blacks remained unbeaten in the inaugural Nations Championship following a trio of wins in the southern hemisphere-based section in July.