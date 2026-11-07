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Barrett at the double as New Zealand beat Scotland

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

7 November 2026

06:41 pm

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Victory gave New Zealand a 32nd win in 34 Tests against Scotland, with two draws, dating back to 1905.

Scotland roll over the line to set up Scotland’s hooker Euan Ashman to score his third try of the first half during the Nations Championship rugby union match between Scotland and New Zealand at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on November 7, 2026. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

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New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett scored two of the All Blacks’ seven tries as they beat Scotland 43-21 in their November Nations Championship opener at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ewan Ashman gave Scotland hope of a first win over New Zealand by scoring a hat-trick in an extraordinary first half featuring seven tries in total that ended with the All Blacks only narrowly in front at 24-21.

But improved New Zealand discipline and ball retention enabled them to pull clear with three tries after the interval while denying Scotland a score in the second half.

Victory gave New Zealand a 32nd win in 34 Tests against Scotland, with two draws, dating back to 1905.

It also meant the All Blacks remained unbeaten in the inaugural Nations Championship following a trio of wins in the southern hemisphere-based section in July.

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All Blacks rugby team Nations Championship Scotland rugby team
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