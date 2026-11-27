This was the first of six matches in three days on Nations Championship Finals Weekend.

Italy ended a seven-match losing run as they launched finals weekend in the inaugural Nations Championship by gaining revenge over Fiji with a tense 23-21 win at Twickenham on Friday.

This match was a repeat of last week’s clash in Udine where Fiji edged Italy 21-16 for their first win of the tournament, with the two sides meeting again in London after finishing bottom of their respective southern and northern hemisphere pools.

Italy, however, led 17-0 in almost as many minutes on Friday thanks mainly to converted tries from centre Federico Mori and replacement forward Giacomo Nicotera.

Fiji reduced the deficit to 10 points in the 21st minute when full-back Ponipate Longimasi, following a long cut-out pass from right wing Jiuta Wainiqolo, weaved his way past several attempted tackles for a try converted by fly-half Caleb Muntz.

And Fiji continued to hit back after the break to lead 21-19, the Pacific islanders outscoring Italy three tries to two.

But, significantly, Italy full-back Tommaso Allan landed all five of his goal-kicks as Italy enjoyed their first win since defeating England during the Six Nations in March.

Fiji, 17-7 behind at half-time, closed the gap to just three points soon after the interval when Wainiqolo sent in fellow wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa for a try once more converted by Muntz.

But Allan’s 51st-minute penalty edged Italy 20-14 ahead.

Fiji, however, hit back when Wainiqolo, an Olympic sevens gold medallist, released No 8 Kitione Salawa for a 55th-minute try, with Muntz’s third successful conversion edging his side ahead for the first time at 21-20.

But a scrum penalty on the edge of Fiji’s 22 paved the way for Allan to kick Italy back into the lead at 23-21 with 13 minutes left before superb defence preserved the Azzurri’s narrow advantage.

For all the pre-match smoke and fireworks, a Twickenham ground with a capacity of 82,000 was well under a third full when the match – the first of a Friday double-header also involving Ireland against Australia – kicked off.

Finals weekend, featuring six games in three days at Twickenham, concludes with a grand final between France and world champions South Africa – the two pool winners – on Sunday.