Meanwhile, Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, who almost scored two tries against the Springboks two weeks ago, misses out due to injury.

Fabien Galthié made five changes to France’s starting XV that will face South Africa in their Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 6.40pm).

Notably, Thomas Ramos returns from injury to play his first international match of the season.

Theo Attissogbe, who scored a try against South Africa during their 21-19 win over the Springboks in Paris, shifts to wing.

Meanwhile, wing Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, who also scored a try against the Springboks and almost scored a second, will miss out after hurting his ankle.

France make five changes

Only one prop remains from last weekend’s 45-17 win over Argentina as France hopes to produce a better performance in their scrums.

Sipili Falatea packs down again at tighthead, alongside hooker Maxime Lamothe, who also started against the Boks two weeks ago, and loosehead Jefferson Poirot. Hooker Peato Mauvaka moves to the bench.

Florian Verhaeghe and Mickael Guillard form the second row again. Anthony Jelonch is the only remaining loose forward, at No 8, with Francois Cros and Cameron Woki joining him this time.

Captain Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert form the half-back again, with Maxime Lucu on the bench.

Youram Moefana and Kalvin Gourgues pair in the midfield again while Louis Bielle-Biarrey (wing) and Ramos (fullback) partner with Attissogbe in the back three.

France won all three games in the northern series, finishing top of the Northern Hemisphere table. A second win over the world champions in London would provide a huge confidence boost in their preparation for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

France starting XV

Thomas Ramos, Theo Attissogbe, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (C), Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Francois Cros, Mickael Guillard, Florian Verhaeghe, Sipili Falatea, Maxime Lamothe, Poirot Jefferson.

Replacements

Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Regis Montagne, Charles Ollivon, Tyler Deguid, Jegou Oscar, Maxime Lucu, Emilien Gailleton.



