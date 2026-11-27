Libbok has only started one other game for the Springboks this season, as the Bok management look to him to revive the attack.

Returning to the Springbok starting XV for the first time since July, Manie Libbok is eager to dictate terms with fellow playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in their Nations Championship final against France on Sunday.

Libbok will play flyhalf and Feinberg-Mngomezulu will operate at fullback after a couple of injuries forced the coaches to tweak the side, as South Africa hope to bounce back from consecutive defeats with a win in their final Test of the year, at Twickenham (kick-off 6.40pm).

It is possible that the forced switch may in fact revive a Springbok attack that was inaccurate during their defeats to France (21-19) in Paris and Ireland (20-17) in Dublin.

Reviving the Springbok attack

Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu have alternated at flyhalf in their three tour games so far, after Handré Pollard hurt his hamstring last month.

Cheslin Kolbe’s jaw fracture has also meant they have done all the goal-kicking.

After Damian Willemse also went down during last weekend’s defeat to Ireland, the coaches opted to move out-of-form Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback so Libbok could have another chance in the playmaker role, rather than turning to 20-year-old Luan Giliomee to play No 15, though he has waited on the sidelines all tour.

It’s a must-win for the Springboks, whose preparations for next year’s World Cup was called into question after their first back-to-back defeats since 2022.

“I believe we will gel well together because we’ve played a lot of rugby together back at the Stormers and as well as the Springboks,” Libbok said ahead of Sunday’s clash, where he and Feinberg-Mngomezulu, along with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, will hope to restore the Springboks’ traditionally strong aerial game.

“We know each other really well. We know each other’s game really well. We feed nicely with each other.”

Libbok grateful for call-up

Libbok said he was grateful to wear the Springbok jersey again after short stints from the bench against Wales, Italy and France since the last time he wore the No 10 jersey against England at Ellis Park.

He also played all four Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry matches from the bench, where he increasingly impressed by lifting the attack.

Libbok said the Bok attack couldn’t find its rhythm against France and Ireland, but they had worked hard on areas they could fix during the week.

“I’m just looking forward to going out there and for us to drive our plans and play the game we want to.”