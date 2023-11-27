Beware Dragons — Back on home turf, Lions are roaring again

The Lions scored nine tries in their win against Zebre at home last Saturday.

The Lions used their exciting running game-plan to devastating effect over the past weekend as they crushed visiting Italian side Zebre 61-19 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park.

It was their first game back at home after a tough European tour where they faced difficult wet, windy and cold conditions which saw them playing a much more reserved game-plan.

In their four games on the road, where they travelled to Scotland, Italy, Wales and Ireland, they suffered three defeats against Edinburgh (17-16), Benetton (15-10) and Ulster (24-17) and picked up a breathless 24-23 win over Scarlets.

In those games combined the Lions scored just seven tries as they played the conditions and the opposition in front of them.

However, on their return home they were able to once again unleash the game-plan they enjoy the most as they ran in nine tries against a ragged Zebre.

Home comforts

Add the five tries that the Lions scored in their desperately unfortunate 35-33 opening game home loss against the Stormers and that gives them a total of 14 tries in two games at Ellis Park.

And, they will be looking to do more of the same damage when they host Welsh side Dragons in their next URC home game this coming weekend.

“This isn’t something new. We have always had the freedom (to play like this). It’s just about expressing (the plan) at the right time,” explained captain Marius Louw after the Zebre win.

“Obviously once you execute (well) you build more confidence and you are able to do it more and more.

“We are a good team when we stick to our processes and we did that well (against Zebre). Within that, that is where the freedom (to run the ball and play expansively) comes. So I think that was what was better from us in this match.”

Henco van Wyk

One of the stars from the Zebre match was exciting up and coming centre Henco van Wyk, who enjoyed a superb game in the midfield as he made plenty of runs, was solid on defence and scored two tries that saw him named the man-of-the match.

Van Wyk was happy with his performance, but was humble, focusing more on the team’s effort and he believes they can build from this into the rest of the competition.

“I am extremely happy with the performance of the guys. We responded well from our (European) tour. I think this was a very good bounce back from three losses on tour. So hopefully we can continue this into the next game,” said Van Wyk.

“I couldn’t have done it (won man-of-the-match) without the team. We stuck to our structures and the ball got out into the wide spaces which gave me the freedom to play my game. So I am very happy.

“I think this can definitely be a turning point for us (in the season after two wins and four losses from their six games) if we can capitalise on our momentum and home ground advantage going forward.

“We can take confidence into the (Dragons) match. But you can’t underestimate any team in this competition, so we will prepare just as hard for them as we did for Zebre and our previous matches.”