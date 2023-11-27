Big wins for SA sides in the URC show value of Boks

The return of the Springboks in the United Rugby Championship was in full swing this last weekend, with the Sharks and Bulls reaping the rewards with big wins. The Sharks, who were turning into the whipping boys of the URC after enduring five defeats in a row, were a different team with their World Cup-winning Bok players in the mix. John Plumtree didn’t waste any time last week as he rolled out the big guns against the Dragons, calling upon Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams, Ox Nche, and Lukhanyo Am, who captained the team. The Sharks went…

Quality from Boks

The internationals brought quality in leadership, tactical execution and an aura which had the Dragons players surrendering to defeat even before kick-off. Am recently warned that the Sharks would be dangerous this season and it seems like he was spot on.

The Bulls, meanwhile, brought in flanker Marco van Staden and fullback Wille le Roux into the starting XV in their 53-27 win over Connacht, with Canan Moodie on the bench.

Van Staden and Le Roux took the team to another level, while Moodie was the best player on the park when he came on in the second half.

The Bok players walked into a team that had already developed into a strong cohesive unit and had done well, so the World Cup winners were always only going to boost them to another level and make them even more competitive.

Stormers desperate for Boks injection

Meanwhile, the Stormers who return home from their overseas tour with four losses this week, will be looking to their Springboks to turn around their fortunes.

John Dobson’s side could have done with the experience of Frans Malherbe and Deon Fourie in their pack and the game management of Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse last weekend.

The Stormers’ collapse in their 31-24 loss to Cardiff shows they need the leadership of their Test players in pressure situations.

Overall, this last weekend highlighted how important the international players are to their respective franchises. They are vital to their aspirations in the URC, which is still the priority competition for the SA sides.

Having the Springbok players playing for the local franchises is good for the growth of the game in the domestic scene on and off the field.