Future Bok stars to come from the Lions, predicts coach Van Rooyen

Among the players who have bright futures are Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Henco van Wyk and Sanele Nohamba.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen believes that they have an extremely exciting group of talented youngsters coming through their ranks that could form the core of the next Springbok squad heading towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

With the Boks having picked up their second consecutive Webb Ellis Cup in France last month, which was a record fourth overall, they now move into their next four year ycle when their season starts in July next year.

A large number of the Boks‘ older players will likely not be in contention for the next World Cup, so it should be a rebuilding phase for the team over the next couple of seasons.

Older Bok players

Legendary eighthman Duane Vermeulen has already announced his retirement from the game, while 37-year-old Deon Fourie will probably also hang up his international boots relatively soon.

Willie le Roux and Trevor Nyakane will both be 38 at the 2027 showpiece event, Makazole Mapimpi, Cobus Reinach and Vincent Koch will all be 37 and it’s hard to see many of them still being in the mix.

Captain Siya Kolisi, enforcer Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Faf de Klerk, Franco Mostert will all be 36 and it will be interesting to see how many of them will be able to make it to the next event.

Thus a number of positions could be opening up in the next few years and the Lions, who did not have a single player in the Bok World Cup squad in France, will be hoping to seize some of those spots.

Lions youngsters

Some of their exciting youngsters include scrumhalf come flyhalf Sanele Nohamba, centre Henco van Wyk, eighthman Francke Horn, prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, loose forward Ruan Venter and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, with them all having the makings of a future Bok.

Francke Horn, standing, is playing impressive rugby again this season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

“We believe we have eight to 10 guys that can be involved with the Boks in the next cycle, in terms of the more junior guys,” said Van Rooyen after the Lions massive 61-19 win over Zebre over the past weekend.

“We are confident in the sense that the next generation (of Boks) could come from our team.”

If a number of Lions players do manage to make it into the Springbok fold in the coming years, the team will be left in a difficult position, as seen by the Sharks and Stormers this season, in missing their players when on international duty or when under resting protocols.

Boks remain top priority

For the Lions, who have less depth than the rest of the South African franchises, that could leave them very thin during those periods, however, Van Rooyen claimed that the bigger picture would always be the Boks and that it would still have a positive impact on the team and union.

“I think the main priority stays the Springboks and I think that is also important for the country,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Obviously we were not in a position to lose players or get players back (these past few seasons). If you look at the Sharks, I think they got eight players back and obviously that will make a difference in the team, but it also tests your depth a little bit.

“Any team that plays without eight or nine of their best players will feel it. But I think for South African franchises that’s how we build depth and we also get exposure to the future superstars.

“So in the short term it is challenging, but in the long term I think it is still good for South African rugby.”