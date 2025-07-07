Biyela leads changed Junior Bok team against Scotland in U20 Champs

The Junior Springboks have rotated their squad for their final pool match against Scotland ahead of the semifinals next week Monday.

Junior Springbok loose forward Thando Biyela will lead the team in their World Rugby U20 Championship pool match against Scotland in Calvisano, Italy on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Loose forward Thando Biyela will lead the Junior Springboks in their final World Rugby U20 Championship pool match against Scotland at the Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy on Wednesday afternoon (kick-off 3:30pm).

Only four players from their brilliant 32-22 win over England over the past weekend have been retained in the Junior Bok starting XV, as they rotate their squad ahead of the tournament semifinals next week Monday.

After picking up bonus point wins in their first two pool games, which included a heavy 73-17 thrashing of Australia, the Junior Boks need just a losing bonus point against the struggling Scots to progress to the semis.

The retained players in the starting side are Fullback Gilermo Mentoe, right wing Cheswill Jooste, outside centre Gino Cupido, and flyhalf Vusi Moyo.

Upfront, Matt Romao (loose forward), Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Jean Erasmus and Oliver Read (both props), and Jaundre Schoeman (hooker) all provided impact off the bench against Australia and England, and are now in the starting pack.

According to coach Kevin Foote, the Junior Springbok, they’ve named a team that will play this important pool game with real purpose and pride against a very good Scotland side.

Experienced players

“We are fortunate that the players in our match 23 have experience playing for the Junior Boks against Georgia, in the U20 Rugby Championship (TRC), and also in our warm-up matches against Kenya,” said Foote.

“It is a tremendous honour for any player to represent the Junior Boks and the starting 15 for Wednesday have earned that right because everyone has worked extremely hard to be in consideration.

“Thando has captained us already earlier this year, Stephanus Linde played for us against Georgia, while Matt Romao was our Man of the Match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

“Jaco Williams, Jaco Grobbelaar, and Oliver Reid have all seen a lot of action in the two previous group matches, while we have more experience that will come off the bench in Herman Lubbe, JJ Theron, Batho Hlekani, and Haashim Pead.”

The Junior Bok coach described the team to face Scotland as an experienced selection with exciting combination and said they have done their homework on their Northern Hemisphere opposition, so know what to expect from them.

“We have players whom we believe have a lot of experience, they know our game very well, and they have a lot of hunger to do well against what will be a highly motivated Scotland on Wednesday,” said Foote.

“We have a strong desire to improve and we are determined to keep building on our game model, and to make sure we maintain our synergy and cohesion as a team.

“Everyone understands the threat that Scotland brings, and we feel they have played some good rugby. They attack well and their set piece has been solid, so they will pose a very big threat for us, and we will not underestimate them. We are looking forward to meeting an exciting challenge on Wednesday.”

Junior Springbok XV

Gilermo Mentoe, Cheswill Jooste, Gino Cupido, Dominic Malgas, Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Ceano Everson, Stephanus Linde, Matt Romao, Thando Biyela (c), Morne Venter, Jaco Grobbelaar, Jean Erasmus, Jaundre Schoeman, Oliver Reid

Bench: Siphosethu Mnebelele, Phiwayinkosi Kubheka, Herman Lubbe, JJ Theron, Batho Hlekani, Haashim Pead, Ian van der Merwe, Demitre Erasmus