Blitzboks coach Ngcobo vows to get to bottom of team’s ‘downwards spiral’

Sports Reporter

The Springbok Sevens team will leave no stone unturned to get back to winning ways when they return to South Africa on Tuesday after a disappointing North American leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Blitzboks only managed one win in five matches in Los Angeles 10 days ago and finished in 13th position at the Canada Sevens this last weekend, which was their worst finish ever in a tournament they won three times in the last five years.

The team also failed to qualify for the quarter-finals from their pool in Vancouver (with fellow Pool B opponents Argentina and France contesting the final, and the South Americans winning the tournament), which saw the Blitzboks dropping to seventh on the World Series log after arriving in LA in second place.

‘Winning is a habit’

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo didn’t mince his words afterwards and said they need to stop the rot and fast, as they are due to depart to Hong Kong for the next tournament in only three weeks.

“When we get back to the training field, our first focus will be to perform again,” said Ngcobo.

“Winning is a habit and I suppose losing could become one too if you don’t get out of that hole. We have been spiralling downwards at certain moments and that is bad for us.

“There were some good moments, and we did create good opportunities, but then we could not capitalise on them.”

The lack of attacking thrust was evident on the North American trip, with the Blitzboks only scoring six tries in Los Angeles while they were held scoreless against Argentina in their pool match in Vancouver.

Injured playmakers

“We are struggling with so many of our playmakers not available due to injury – we are currently playing with our number eight and nine players in those positions – which has a big influence on our attack,” lamented Ngcobo.

The Blitzboks are currently without the services of Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Dewald Human, Justin Geduld, Shaun Williams and Jaiden Baron, all of whom are crucial playmakers.

“We will be analysing what and who went wrong and why and act accordingly,” said the coach.

“It starts with management, and I will be in the front line as it starts with me. Could we have done something different during the tournament strategically, from a substitution point of view, from a preparation point of view, things like that.”

Ngcobo said there will also be repercussions for players who did not play to the team’s standards: “We place a high premium on the setting and maintaining of standards and there will be consequences as we are now tarnishing the good work we have done earlier in the season.”

The Blitzboks will face Ireland, New Zealand and Kenya in their pool at the Hong Kong Sevens, which kicks off on 31 March.

Series standings after seven tournaments: