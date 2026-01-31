Rugby

Blitzboks make winning start in Singapore

31 January 2026

The SA Sevens team will also ply two more games on Saturday.

Blitzboks in training

The Blitzboks, seen here in training, beat Spain in their first match in Singapore on Saturday. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks made a winning start to their Singapore Sevens campaign on Saturday.

Coach Philip Snyman’s side beat Spain 21-14, with pool matches against Great Britain (10.20am SA time) and Fiji (1.46pm SA time) to come.

Anton Legorburu Anso opened the scoring with a try for Spain after the Blitzboks had come close at the other end, with Francisco Cosculluela drop-kicking the touchline conversion.

The Blitzboks hit back when Donavan Don switched with Tristan Leyds on halfway and raced away to score. Ricardo Duarttee added the extras.

Zander Reynders and Shilton van Wyk then dotted down in quick succession as the Blitzboks took a 21-7 lead into the break.

The second half started like the first, with a Blitzboks error leading to a Spanish try, scored by Cosculluela.

While the Blitzboks failed to add to their tally, they were able to prevent their opponents from scoring again.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za.

