Blitzboks too strong for Great Britain in Singapore

The SA Sevens team comfortably won their second pool match in Singapore on Saturday.

The Blitzboks overturned an early deficit to beat Great Britain in their second Singapore Sevens group clash on Saturday.

Three second-half tries gave South Africa a 33-12 win that took them to the top of Group A.

The Blitzboks, who beat Spain 21-14 earlier in the day, will face Fiji in their final group match (1:46pm SA time).

South Africa struck first against Great Britain through Donovan Don, who finished in the corner after a slick passage of play. Ricardo Duartee added a fine touchline conversion to make it 7-0.

Great Britain responded when Joshua Radcliffe gathered after a midfield break to score, with the conversion levelling matters.

Momentum then swung the visitors’ way as Matt Davidson sliced through the Blitzboks’ defence to give Great Britain a 12-7 lead.

The turning point came late in the half when Great Britain failed to get the restart to travel 10m. From the resulting possession, Duartee’s well-weighted grubber sent Tristan Leyds clear, allowing South Africa to regain the lead at 14-12 at the break.

The Blitzboks took control after the restart. Shilton van Wyk split the defence to score under the posts, with Duartee converting to stretch the lead to nine. Sustained pressure followed, and Ryan Oosthuizen was rewarded with a try in the corner to make it 28-12.

South Africa closed the contest with a well-worked lineout move, sending Sebastian Jobb over out wide to seal a convincing victory.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.