They will play France, who were beaten 15-12 by Los Pumas, in the third-place playoff at 5:03pm (SA time).

The Blitzboks were knocked out of the Dubai Sevens title race at The Sevens Stadium after a narrow defeat to Fiji on Sunday.

Philip Snyman’s charges held a 12-7 lead at half-time before the Fijians fought back to win 19-17.

The SVNS Series defending champions reached the semi-finals despite losing 24-21 to the USA in Pool A, having annihilated Australia 33-0 after being beaten 26-19 by Argentina in their opening match.

They will play France, who were beaten 15-12 by Los Pumas, in the third-place playoff at 5:03pm (SA time).

Zain Davids struck after just 10 seconds to give South Africa the perfect start before Quewin Nortje used his power and pace to score out wide. Ricardo Duarttee converted Nortje’s try for a 12-0 lead.

Fiji hit back when Iowane Teba scored after earlier dropping the ball over the tryline under pressure from Sebastiaan Jobb.

Filipe Sauturaga put the Fijians ahead early in the second half, and debutant Sanaila Daliga extended their advantage with 10 seconds remaining.

Duarttee then broke through the middle to give the Blitzboks hope, but Selvyn Davids missed the conversion from out wide as the South Africans were denied the chance to challenge for their 12th Cup title in the desert.

Snyman also has some personnel issues with Jobb, Tristyn Leyds and Dewald Human all nursing injuries.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.