The Blitzboks will face Fiji in their semi-final at 12:28pm (SA time) on Sunday.

The Blitzboks suffered a narrow loss to the USA at the Dubai Sevens on Saturday but still qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals.



The Americans fought back from 14-5 down at half-time to win 24-21.

The Blitzboks had suffered a disappointing 26-19 defeat to Argentina in their opening match before hammering Australia 33-0.

The Aussies’ subsequent 26-17 loss to Argentina meant South Africa’s place in the semi-finals was already assured heading into their final pool match.

Ryan Oosthuizen scored an early try for the reigning sevens world champions before the USA hit back through Orrin Bizer.

Selvyn Davids, playing in his 50th SVNS Series tournament, broke away from 60m out to score South Africa’s second try, with Dewald Human again adding the extras.

The USA got right back into the game when Lucas Lacamp dotted down under the posts early in the second half.

Quewin Nortje grabbed the Blitzboks’ third try, only for Malacchi Esdale to score twice in quick succession to snatch victory for the Americans.

The Blitzboks will face Fiji in their semi-final at 12:28pm (SA time) on Sunday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.