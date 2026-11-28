The SA Sevens team would have been desperate to pick up a win, ahead of their last pool match against the USA later in the day.

The Blitzboks hit back in style in Dubai on Saturday, running away to a big win in their second pool match in the season-opening tournament.

Philip Snyman’s team beat Australia 33-0, with 26 of those points coming in the first half.

The Blitzboks had lost to Argentina, 26-19, in their opening pool game earlier in the day.

They came out of the blocks at pace and Selvyn Davids scored in the opening minute. After probing the Aussie defences on both sides of the field, Davids spotted a gap and raced away for a try in the corner.

From the restart, an area they would dominate for the rest of the match, the Blitzboks regained possession and Quewin Nortje burst through at an angle to score. Dewald Human, who started at flyhalf, converted and the defending series champions were 12-0 up after three minutes.

In a rare first half error, Sebastiaan Jobb was yellow carded, but that did not stop their momentum. Christie Grobbelaar stepped into a gap to score under the post from a scrum, making the Aussies pay for a dropped pass when they had a man extra, and Human kicked a second conversion for a 19-0 lead.

A fourth try, 90 seconds into extra time, eased the Blitzboks into a comfortable lead. Davids secured a turnover and Jobb raced in for a vital score under the sticks. Human’s conversion made it 26-0 at the break.

The second half started in the same fashion when Grobbelaar scored a well-taken second. From a quick tap penalty the ball reached the lanky forward, who kicked ahead and won the chase to the line. Human converted for a 33-0 lead.

The last couple of minutes did not yield more points, but equally significant was the debut of Van Reenen Kruger, who took to the field three minutes from time.

The Blitzboks face USA at 5.38pm (SA time) in their final Pool A match on Saturday.