Blitzboks are the kings of Dubai — again!

The SA Sevens team went through the competition unbeaten and will go into their home tournament with plenty of confidence.

What a difference some time away to reflect and refocus can do.

After a rather disappointing and disastrous 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens series where the Blitzboks finished seventh in the overall series standings, they hit back in style in the opening round of the new 2023/24 series, winning the Dubai event on Sunday in stunning fashion.

Led by Selvyn Davids, the SA Sevens team beat Argentina 12-7 in a pulsating final to open their account for the new season, a week ahead of their home tournament in Cape Town this coming weekend.

Impi Visser and Shilton van Wyk scored first half tries for the Blitzboks, with Justin Geduld converting one of them. Matias Osadczuk scored Argentina’s try with Santiago Mare converting.

‘Brotherhood’

Captain and player of the match Davids said he believed the heat in Dubai helped the Boks get over the line at a venue where they have now won multiple titles and five in a row, in the emirate.

“The heat always helps us here. But, the guys also know they have to play for each other … that no individual is going to be able to win it. This is a real brotherhood, and it means a lot to us,” said Davids.

“What we have been through (in recent times) has made us stronger, and also there is so much competition in the camp, it’s tough to get into the team.”

Davids reflected on last season’s hardships and the fact the team’s head coach Sandile Ndlovu is back in South Africa with an Achilles injury.

“We’ve been through a tough time, but this is a special bunch of players, and the management, too. I want to thank the guys for giving their all. We went through a dip (last season), but we’ve come out stronger.”

The Blitzboks beat Samoa 22-14, Canada 35-14 and New Zealand 21-19 in pool play on Saturday.

In the knockout matches on Sunday, they first beat Australia 24-7 in the quarter-finals and then Fiji 14-7 in the semi-finals.

The Blitzboks can now look forward to their home tournament in Cape Town this coming weekend with confidence and belief that whatever they worked on and discussed in the off-season has worked for them.