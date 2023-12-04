Opinion

4 Dec 2023

Christmas comes early with sport

South African sports fans can look forward to a pleasant December as the winning streak continues.

SA sports fans will have a delightful Christmas as teams continue to impress. Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

It’s already been a wonderful year for South African sport, but it just keeps on getting better as December started on a high note. The men’s Sevens Rugby team gave us plenty to cheer about after winning the first leg of theSevens Series by beating Argentina 12-7 in the final in Dubai yesterday. It was their 11th win in Dubai in 12 finals. That’s an amazing hold-on-one event. They’ve only lost once after reaching a final in Dubai – in 2013. ALSO READ: Blitzboks are the kings of Dubai — again! On the golf front, our cup runneth over. Dean…

It’s already been a wonderful year for South African sport, but it just keeps on getting better as December started on a high note.

The men’s Sevens Rugby team gave us plenty to cheer about after winning the first leg of the
Sevens Series by beating Argentina 12-7 in the final in Dubai yesterday.

It was their 11th win in Dubai in 12 finals. That’s an amazing hold-on-one event. They’ve only lost once after reaching a final in Dubai – in 2013.

ALSO READ: Blitzboks are the kings of Dubai — again!

On the golf front, our cup runneth over. Dean Burmester, who won the Joburg Open at Houghton last
weekend, was on fire yesterday as he claimed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a maiden SA
Open triumph at Blair Atholl Estate.

He made two birdies on the final three holes to win by three strokes after a four-under final-round 68.

He shot wonderful rounds of 65 and 68 at the weekend and birdied 16 and 17, after entering the final three holes one shot ahead in scorching heat.

Across the Indian Ocean, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai also defended her Australian Open title by one
stroke in Sydney after a final round 75 yesterday.

All the South African rugby teams – bar the Sharks who lost to the Bulls – won their United Rugby Championship matches too.

Christmas may have come earlier for SA sports. Long may it continue.

NOW READ: Burmester goes back to back as he bags SA Open title at Blair Atholl

