Blitzboks looking to raise their game at Dubai Sevens

Sports Reporter

Wearing the mantle of defending champions and nine-time winners of the Dubai Sevens is one thing, but arriving at The Sevens Stadium bereft of top form, playing in a tough pool and with a number of new players, is something else.

Bouncing back

According to Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, however, that narrative can be changed with a performance that the Blitzboks – and their supporters – can identify themselves with.

The second tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series kicks off on Friday, with the Blitzboks playing Great Britain, Kenya and Australia in Pool A.

South Africa finished seventh in the first tournament, earlier this month in Hong Kong, and Soyizwapi is adamant that they are better than that.

“We know we have not lived up to the standards, not only for ourselves, but our supporters as well, and believe me, it hurts,” he said.

“The nice thing is we get another chance to redeem ourselves this weekend.”

ALSO READ: Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong

Soyizwapi was confident they would be able to bounce back with a return to form in Dubai.

“The camp in Stellenbosch went well and that gives me confidence,” the skipper said.

“We are focussed on the areas we can control and I think the squad is on the same page about our objectives for the weekend.”