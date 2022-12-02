Blitzboks crash to Great Britain in Dubai Sevens opener

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The SA Sevens team, the Blitzboks, lost their opening game of the Dubai Sevens tournament on Friday, crashing 14-5 to Great Britain.

Great Britain opened the scoring in the first half with a converted try but after dominating play, the South Africans won a turn-over resulting in JC Pretorius going over for his team’s opening score. That would be the last time the Blitzboks troubled the scorers.

Great Britain would score again before the break to lead 14-5 with neither able to add to their first half points in the second period.

Kenya, Australia next

Poor passing and a lack of execution and precision in their play cost the side of Sandilee Ngcobo, whose team also struggled in Hong Kong early last month.

The Blitzboks also lost to Great Britain, as well as France, in Hong Kong, but beat Uruguay in pool play. They then lost to Fiji in the cup quarter-finals, and lost to Argentina in the playoffs for the minor positions.

Ngcobo’s team next face Kenya in Dubai, at 1.20 SA time and conclude their pool fixtures later in the day Friday, against Australia at 6.33pm.