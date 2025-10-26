Bok blow: Willemse injury puts a dampener on Stormers win

Willemse picked up a hamstring strain, but played on for the Stormers against Benetton, which could have put his Bok tour at risk.

An injury to Damian Willemse, that could put his Springbok end-of-year-tour in jeopardy, has put a slight dampener on a brilliant start to the season for the Stormers that sees them sitting top of the United Rugby Championship (URC) log after the first block.

After five straight games, with the Stormers winning them all, including a first ever three match winning overseas tour, the URC now breaks for the November internationals.

However, Willemse, who was set to play a key role for the Boks in their five matches, against Japan, Ireland, Italy, France and Wales, will now have to see how serious his pulled hamstring is and if he will play any part at all.

Played on

In the Stormers tough 31-16 win over Benetton, Willemse suffered the hamstring tweak in the second half, but with Seabelo Senatla already off injured, he was shifted to the wing and played on, and it remains to be seen if that will have exacerbated the problem.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson praised his professionalism and dedication to the team, despite the risk to his Bok tour, which is a bit perplexing after he spent over a year out of the national team setup through injury before this season.

“Damian Willemse has probably got a pulled hamstring. He was moved to the wing, which I thought was really clever by (captain) Ruhan (Nel) so that he didn’t have to defend too much,” explained Dobson.

“It probably puts some of his (Springbok) tour at risk, but the fact that he didn’t want to come off and kept playing for the Stormers was very special.”

Reflecting on the win, and a fantastic away tour that started with bonus point wins over Scarlets and Zebre, before picking up a first URC win in Treviso against Benetton, Dobson hailed the efforts of his team, highlighting the impact of the bench, and the performance of flyhalf Jurie Mathee who contributed 21 points.

Special win

“(It’s a) very special win for us. We’ve never won here before and it’s a really tough place to play. It was a really tough game where they obviously rolled out their big, internationally-laden team,” said Dobson.

“It was an incredibly tough first half physically. They employed different tactics to what we’ve faced in the first four rounds. Where other teams kicked the ball out, they just put up contestable after contestable.”

“The impact of the bench was amazing. Zach (Porthen), Adre (Smith), Ruben (van Heerden), Ruan (Ackermann). That’s been the secret for us. Whoever’s been on the bench, there are big forwards coming on and it’s making a huge difference.

“(Cobus) Reinach (off the bench on Stormers debut) is obviously a special player and I’m thrilled for Jurie as a game driver. We’re having to cope without Manie (Libbok, left for Japan) and now Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu, rested), but we’ve got a very competent and talented young flyhalf who can drive a team.”

Having enjoyed a brilliant, best ever start to the season, with five wins on the trot, starting with a thumping bonus point home win over Leinster, followed by a second home win over Ospreys, before their impressive tour, the Stormers will now have a well-deserved break to refresh a bit.

They will resume at the end of November with another URC away match, a blockbuster clash against Munster in Limerick, who are level with them at the top of the log, but behind on points difference, before going straight into their Champions Cup campaign in December.

“To go through a tour unbeaten for a team that travels badly, is a very special achievement by a special group of players,” added a very pleased Dobson.