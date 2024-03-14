Bok captaincy: Eben Etzebeth gets the nod

Regular leader Siya Kolisi is based in France and won't be available to the Boks for the season opener against Wales at Twickenham.

Is lock Eben Etzebeth the front-runner to take over from Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain?

This could well be the case, though maybe not for the next four years, but certainly for the Boks’ first Test of the year, against Wales in London in late June, according to a poll conducted by sarugbymag.co.za.

Though, should Bok boss Rassie Erasmus decide he wants his national team captain based in South Africa — something he spoke about at a coaches’ conference earlier this week — then Etzebeth could also be an option to lead the Boks on a full-time basis.

The big lock is based with the Sharks in Durban, having returned from France two years ago, while friend and Bok team-mate Kolisi last year left the Sharks for a position with Paris-based Racing 92.

Wales Test

For the Boks’ first Test of the year since becoming world champions again in 2023, after also winning the title in 2019, it seems Etzebeth could be the man to lead the team, if fit.

The match at Twickenham falls outside the international Test window so players based in Europe will not be automatically released by their clubs for international duty. This includes the likes of Kolisi, Handre Pollard, Steven Kitshoff and a few others.

The team that will take on Wales will thus be made up predominantly of SA-based players.

Those players based in Japan could be available. Erasmus though has already stated he will use the match to give a few rookies a run.

Etzebeth, according to sarugbymag.co.za readers, is the preferred choice to lead the side against Wales.

Etzebeth was full-time Bok captain in 2017 and has stood in for Kolisi on other occasions.

In a poll by sarugbymag.co.za, Etzebeth received 63% of the votes to lead the Boks in London, followed by Sharks team-mates Lukhanyo Am (20%) and Bongi Mbonambi (11%). Frans Malherbe received 5% of the vote.