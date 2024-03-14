Sharks make another big-name signing

The big centre made a name for himself at the Sharks before moving to Harlequins in England in 2020.

Another day and another announcement of a signing by the Sharks.

Just a day after the Durban-based side announced that veteran prop and two-time World Cup winner, Trevor Nyakane, would be joining them next season, comes the news that a former Sharks man, Andre Esterhuizen, is on his way back to the east coast.

Former Bulls lock Jason Jenkins was also announced to be a new Sharks man earlier this week.

This comes after the Sharks also in the last two to three years secured the services of the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Francois Venter, Eben Etzebeth, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Vincent Tshituka and most recently Siya Masuku, Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka.

Kolisi and Janse van Rensburg have, however, left the Sharks in recent times.

Departures

Esterhuizen, a World Cup winner with the Springboks in France last year, is the latest big-name signing, and he’ll join from Harlequins in England where he has played his rugby for the last four years.

The big centre previously played for the Sharks, from 2013 to 2020.

Meanwhile, also just a day after it was announced that Werner Kok would be leaving the Sharks for Ulster, lock Hyron Andrews has opted to take up a short-term offer from the Sale Sharks.

It is not known for how long he will stay with the club, but it is understood to be as cover for the injured Jonny Hill.