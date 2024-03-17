Bok captaincy will depend on Racing 92 releasing Kolisi for camps, Tests — report

There is no clarity on who'll lead the Boks in the year after winning the Rugby World Cup in France.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants guarantees from Racing 92 that Siya Kolisi will be available for pre-Test camps before deciding on whether he’ll stick with the Paris-based flank as his national team leader this year.

Kolisi left the Sharks after last year’s World Cup victory in France for a contract with Racing 92, leaving his captaincy of the Boks in doubt because Erasmus (and national coaches before him) prefers the Bok leader to be based in South Africa. This is for better and more efficient communication between the player and coach and the team as well as for commercial commitments that need to be honoured.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Erasmus is waiting to hear from Kolisi’s club, Racing 92, whether the player will be released for national training camps and timeously for Test matches, before deciding on the Bok captaincy.

Mid-year Tests

French and English clubs have in the past been hesitant, and even refused, to release their foreign players.

Kolisi will not be available for the season’s first Test, against Wales at Twickenham at the end of June, because the match falls outside the Test window, but Erasmus will no doubt want the two-time World Cup winner available for the build-up and two Tests against Ireland in early and mid July.

Those Tests are followed by a one-off against Portugal in Bloemfontein before the Boks turn their attention to the Rugby Championship later in the year and there’s no guarantee Racing 92 will release Kolisi for those matches.

Kolisi was appointed Bok captain in 2018 when Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber took charge of the Boks and has been in the hot seat ever since, helping the team win back-to-back World Cups.

When he has been injured or rested, the Boks have been led by players such as Eben Etzebeth, Duane Vermeulen, Bongi Mbonambi and Handre Pollard.

“You’ll have to go far to find a leader like Siya,” Erasmus said, according to Rapport. “it’s going to be tough deciding the captaincy issue.

“It would be a huge decision not to keep Siya on as captain because so many things count in his favour. However, a captain based locally would be ideal … this is a unique situation.”

The Boks held their first alignment and planning camp for the year 10 days ago and are expected to hold two more such get-togethers before the team meet for the first time in June to prepare for the mid-year Tests.