Lions without key players for vital Sharks URC clash

The Lions will be without a number of key players for their vitally important United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Despite having enjoyed a two week break since their last URC game against Connacht in Ireland, a few players have yet to recover from injuries picked up on the tour, while a few will also make their return.

Flyhalf star Jordan Hendrikse is the big name that will miss out on the upcoming matches, while rising midfield talent Henco van Wyk is also unavailable.

Lions captain Reinhard Nothnagel and eighthman Francke Horne, who were injured before the teams month long European tour, will also still be out for the next few weeks.

“We have unfortunately picked up a few more injuries. Francke and Reinhard are both about three or four weeks away. Jordan is unfortunately managing a shoulder injury, so we will have to reassess after another two to three weeks of rehab,” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“Henco also had an op last week, so he will be out for a little while as well. But a bit of good news is that Rabz (Maxwane) and Sanele (Nohamba) have recovered from their injuries and they are available for selection.

“It’s not nice missing these players, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to come through and take their chance in the team. So for us it is important to find our way around it and play a certain way with the players we have.”

Disastrous run

The Lions are on a disastrous run of form in the URC having lost their last four games, all away from home, and will be hoping that a return to the Highveld will be able to turn around their fortunes.

They are also on a terrible run of nine straight losses against fellow South African teams, and that mental block will continue to impact them as long as they are unable to break that streak.

With the Sharks set to be without a number of their Springbok stars for the game, this will be the perfect opportunity for the Lions to pick up a vitally important win and break a couple of losing streaks in the process.