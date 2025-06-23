Which Bok rookies will Rassie send into action against the Barbarians?

The Bok boss is expected to pick a side that includes some uncapped youngsters and several experienced campaigners.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye could get his first run in a Springbok jersey this weekend when the world champions take on the Barbarians. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

The Springboks’ 2025 season gets properly going this week with an opener against the invitational Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday and already there is plenty of excitement about who’ll run out in the team’s first match of the year.

The match at the Cape Town Stadium isn’t an official Test, but the Barbarians will be a good challenge for the double world champions so coach Rassie Erasmus isn’t expected to name a completely experimental side for the match.

There will, however, be a few new faces in the Bok lineup, players Erasmus believes could have a future in the national team.

Newcomers to get a run?

It is believed Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Sharks flanker Vincent Tshituka could get a first taste of Bok rugby, while Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, who previously played for the Cheetahs, could also be in the mix.

Of the backline players in the current 45-man Bok squad, only Sharks utility back Ethan Hooker is uncapped so he, too, could get a run against the Barbarians.

Other players who’ve had limited game time for the Boks in the last year or so could also get a chance again and here one thinks of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe and two of the forgotten players of Bok rugby, Jean-Luc du Preez and Lood de Jager.

Barbarians team also set to be named

Faf de Klerk is also back in the national fold after falling out of favour last season.

Then there are the other uncapped men in the squad, namely Neethling Fouche and Cobus Wiese.

Erasmus though will be cautious about who he sends into the field. While he’ll want to see certain players in action in a Test-like environment, he knows full well he’ll need some calm, experienced heads involved – especially against a team full of international stars who have nothing to lose.

The Barbarians side, coached by former Crusaders and Australia boss Robbie Deans, is expected to be finalised early this week.

The Boks have now moved from Joburg, where they were training last week, to Cape Town for the match. Erasmus will name his matchday-23 on Tuesday.