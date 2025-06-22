Springbok fire still burns fiercely for Eben Etzebeth: ‘My ultimate drive’

The second row two-time World Cup winner is as motivated as ever to run out for the Springboks.

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has won almost everything possible in rugby, and is set to go down as one of the greatest players in Springbok and international history.

The 33-year-old’s major achievements include two World Cups, two Rugby Championships, two South African player of the year awards, British & Irish Lions series winner, while he is also a three time World Rugby player of the year nominee.

He has captained the Springboks on a number of occasions, and last year became the most capped Springbok player of all time, passing fellow lock legend Victor Matfield’s record of 127 caps, with him now sitting on 131.

‘Ultimate goal’

Heading into another big international season Etzebeth said that the fire to put on the green and gold still burned brightly for him, and that he was looking forward to another strong season.

“For me, it’s putting on the jersey one more time. I think that’s the ultimate goal. That’s my ultimate drive in rugby. I think the day the Bok jersey is not there anymore, and I can’t play for it, it will be a very sad day for me personally,” said Etzebeth.

“So that motivates me. When I’m injured, when I have setbacks, to come back thinking that I might have an opportunity to represent South Africa. To run out at a full Loftus or Cape Town Stadium or wherever in South Africa, that’s the ultimate feeling, the ultimate drive.

“It’s amazing to go out there in front of 50,000 people, they’re all cheering for the Boks, they’re all wanting us to unite the country. You don’t need much more motivation than that.”

Another World Cup victory

A possible, unprecedented third straight Rugby World Cup title in Australia is a big carrot that Etzebeth can’t deny, and keeping the Boks at the top of the world rankings is a big goal of his over the coming years.

“To be part of Rassie’s group, that’s it. It’s a little bit different from when they (the coaching team) arrived in 2018. It’s special, but I think they want to make it even more special, and to take the group even higher,” said Etzebeth.

“I would like to be a part of that. Yes, there will be another World Cup in a couple of years. It will be incredible, but we all know how difficult it will be. I think everyone who has always wanted it, will come for it.

“We know that we are not the only team with a chance and teams learn fast. That means we won’t be able to do what we did last year. We will have to get better, we will have to be stronger.

“Because if you just stay the same, you won’t stay at the top. I think that’s our challenge. It’s also a challenge for me to be a part of the group that keeps getting better and keeps trying to stay number one.”