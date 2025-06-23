International rugby is a ‘different beast’ — De Jager back after long Springbok absence

The 32-year-old lock has not played international rugby since July 2023, and knows he will need to adjust to the physicality and intensity of it again.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager said that while he has played club rugby across the world, and has his share of international caps, he has to gear himself up mentally for the highest form of rugby after being out of action for the Springboks since July 2023.

The 32-year-old played only two international games in the 2022/23 season: a Test against Ireland (in which he left the field due to a shoulder injury) and one against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. He was then diagnosed with a heart issue, pericarditis, that saw him miss the World Cup.

He returned to action last year before tearing his rotator cuff in the Japan Rugby League One final in May. The recovery from his shoulder surgery in June was extended from two months to about seven months so that he returned to domestic rugby only in January this year.

Having been picked in Rassie Erasmus’ 45-man Springbok squad for the early-season (matches against the Barbarians on Saturday and Italy and Georgia next month), De Jager said the “easy part” about slotting back into training with the international team was the excitement and camaraderie shown by teammates at his comeback.

The real challenge would be adjusting to international rugby again.

De Jager focuses on looking after himself

“It’s good to be back,” the 2019 World Cup winner said. “For me, it’s about just looking after the body. All of us are getting a bit older. Recovery, especially with the shoulder, keeping the shoulders healthy – it’s a big priority for me in the gym.”

He said this has been going well, and his body has been feeling good. Furthermore, De Jager added that the nature of the season in Japan has gave him more time to recover while his family kept his spirits up during the injury lay-off.

“In Japan, the schedule has a bit more downtime. You can use that for recovery, rehab, whatever you want.

“Luckily, when you’ve got family and kids, they keep you busy enough so you don’t overthink everything. The big thing was that I felt I could still contribute, if I could get myself healthy and get the body ready, I could still add value.

“So that was my big motivation though the rehab process: working hard to get myself as fit as possible.”

Springbok lock ready for Test rugby again

De Jager said with the shoulder taken care of and now 14 domestic games under his belt since injury, he was ready to raise the bar.

“Doesn’t matter if you play URC, if you play in France, Premiership, even Champions Cup – international rugby is a whole different beast. I’ve really enjoyed [Japan], but nothing compares to Test rugby and the intensity and physicality in that.”