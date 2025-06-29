Bok update: Lood back with a bang, but Kleyn ruled out with injury

The Boks will now turn their attention to the first Test against Italy in Pretoria this coming weekend.

There was good and bad news on the lock front for the Springboks following the season-opening match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.

The good news is the return to full fitness and form of Lood de Jager, who played a full 80 minutes in Cape Town in his first match back in the green and gold for two years.

De Jager in fine form

De Jager also missed out on the 2023 World Cup because of injuries and there were fears following the 2019 World Cup win in Japan that the tall lock’s career might be on the line because of injury.

But, De Jager was back to his best on Saturday, calling the lineouts, which worked a treat for the Boks, while his all-action performance, in the lineouts and loose, was excellent. De Jager made several tackles and carried regularly in a performance which delighted his coach Rassie Erasmus.

“The condition that he had was almost career ending, but when we did the fitness testing three weeks ago, he was exceptional,” said Erasmus of De Jager, who’s been playing rugby in Japan for the last season.

“His body might be 32 or 33, but he has had some two or three years ‘rest’ in the last couple of years, and I think that showed. I also thought Jean Kleyn went deep into the game very well. We’re very glad Lood came through it, and we have some nice depth at lock now.”

Kleyn out

Kleyn though picked up an undisclosed injury in the match and he has been ruled out of the upcoming Tests against Italy (two) and Georgia.

“We feel for Jean,” said Erasmus, “but injuries are part of the game, and we are fortunate to have good depth at lock within the squad, so there is no need for us to replace him at this stage.”

Kleyn will return to Irish club Munster to recover from the injury and undergo the necessary rehabilitation.

Besides De Jager, the other locks in the squad are Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, and Cobus Wiese, while Jean-Luc du Preez and Pieter-Steph du Toit are also comfortable playing in the second row.

The Boks travel to Joburg on Sunday and get their preparations under way for the first Test against Italy, at Loftus this coming Saturday, on Monday.

Erasmus will name his team for the first Italy Test on Tuesday.