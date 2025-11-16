Boks call up Mbonambi, Mchunu for Ireland and Wales Tests

The Boks still have two Tests remaining on tour, after wins against Japan, France and Italy.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up front row forwards Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) and Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop) for the remainder of the world champions’ tour of Europe.

The Boks still have to play Ireland in Dublin this coming weekend as well as Wales in Cardiff on 29 November.

Mbonambi, who was a member of the Rugby Championship squad earlier this season, was one of the players named on Erasmus’ standby list for the tour, while Mchunu earned the last of his three Test caps against Portugal in Bloemfontein in the 2024 Incoming Series.

“This is a longer tour than usual, and we have two big matches lined up against Ireland and Wales, which prompted the decision to call up Bongi and Ntuthuko,” said Erasmus.

“Both players have done the job for us on the international stage, so we are excited to have them in the group.

“Several players will not be eligible for selection for the final Test on tour against Wales, as the match falls outside of the international window, so it makes sense to call up the players now to get back into the swing of things with us at training this week, while at the same time increasing the depth we have within the squad for our next challenge against Ireland.”

Ntuthuko Mchunu in action for the Boks against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, 2024. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Props and hookers in tour group

The hookers in the squad are Malcolm Marx and Johan Grobbelaar, with Marco van Staden the back-up. The Boks lost utility front row forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels to a lengthy ban for foul play before the tour.

The props in the squad are Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen and Boan Venter. Ox Nchewas forced out of the tour with an injury after the match against Japan.

Rookie Test props Porthen and Venter, who both made their debuts this season and started against Italy on Saturday, didn’t even make it to half-time in Turin before being replaced by more experienced men.

The Springboks will travel from Italy to Dublin on Sunday afternoon and will begin their on-field preparations for the match on Monday.