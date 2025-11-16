Boks v Ireland: RG Snyman to play ‘a little bit harder’ against Leinster teammates

Snyman could face up to 21 Leinster teammates when the Springboks take on Ireland in a match where he will earn his 50th Test cap, if selected.

Springbok lock RG Snyman is set to earn his 50th Test cap when South Africa take on Ireland in Dublin next weekend.

There, he said he will play “a little bit harder” to prove his worth against his Leinster teammates selected for Ireland, at Aviva Stadium.

The match is the Springboks’ fourth on their end-of-year tour and their second-last of the year. They smashed Japan 61-7 in London, beat France 32-17 in Paris, and whipped Italy 32-14 in Turin on Saturday.

After Ireland, the Boks take on Wales in Cardiff for their final match of the year before world rankings decide the 2027 World Cup pools.

RG Snyman and his Leinster teammates. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Snyman has plied his trade in Ireland since leaving the Bulls in 2019. He spent five seasons at Munster, though the first three of these were severely impeded by injuries – he didn’t play a single game in the 2020/21 season.

Snyman is currently enjoying his second season with United Rugby Championship winners Leinster.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell named 21 Leinster players in his 34-man squad for their end-of-year series.

‘You want to earn their respect’

Snyman said reaching his milestone against his club teammates would be “very special to me”.

“Ireland has been a big part of my career and obviously I have many friends over there who I have played with over the years,” the Springbok lock said.

“Playing in Aviva would be really special too. Playing against some of my teammates, there is always a bit extra going into that because it’s people you know, so you want to earn their respect. You will always go a little bit harder.”

Snyman said he hadn’t given his milestone much thought because he takes it one game at a time. Also, the Springboks had just finished celebrating Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test.

Still, he said it would be significant for him after missing so many matches due to injury.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “There are a lot of people who have got me to this point. That was probably the most difficult time in my life, not just in my career.

“What I learned from it, mentally, I am a much stronger person now. That desperation to be in a Springbok jersey every weekend is something you miss when you are not here. It’s something you cherish so much more when you get back into the squad.”

Highlights of an illustrious Springbok career… so far

Snyman added that winning the 2019 and 2023 World Cups were highlights in his career, as well as inflicting New Zealand’s record 43-10 defeat in Wellington in September, and the victory over France in Paris two weeks ago, which the Boks won despite being a player down for the whole of the second half.

“But the thing that stands out for me most is the off-field memories, and just being around the team. It’s the chats we have at the dinner table and on the bus.

“That’s the thing you will miss most if you are not part of this environment. I will cherish being part of the Springbok squad forever .”