Boks to kick off 2025 season: What you need to know about the Barbarians

The invitational side will play on SA soil for the first time this weekend.

Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Anton Peikrishvili of the Barbarians, following a match against Argentina at Twickenham in 2018. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The Springboks open their 2025 season in Cape Town on Saturday with a match against the invitational side, the Barbarians.

It is not a Test match, but the world champions are sure to be tested by a team packed with internationals.

Here are a few things you need to know about the Barbarians.

Who are the Barbarians?

The Barbarian Football Club, known as the Barbarians (or BaaBaas), are a British-based invitational team, founded in 1890.

The team play in black and white hooped jerseys, though the players wear socks from their own clubs or provincial teams.

The Barbarians have no home ground or clubhouse. They are a touring team who play at the invitation of clubs or unions. Overseas the team have played in 25 countries, most recently Tunisia, Spain, Georgia and Portugal.

Why was the club formed?

In the late 1800s the rugby season finished in March in Europe so William Carpael decided to invite a group of players to join him on an end-of-season tour to the North of England. This he saw as an opportunity to play with friends from various clubs who were normally opponents.

It was such a success that he formed the Barbarian Football Club to continue touring on an informal basis and the first tour took place in December of 1890 playing Huddersfield and Bradford.

‘Best try ever scored’

Ask any rugby historian to name the best try ever scored and he or she is likely to say Gareth Edwards’ try for the Barbarians.

In a match between the Barbarians and All Blacks at Cardiff Arms Park in 1973, regarded by many as one of the best games ever played, Edwards of Wales scored a try in the corner considered one of the best ever. The Barbarians won the match 23-11.

History against South Africa

Saturday’s meeting in Cape Town will be the first time that the teams clash on South African soil.

There is, however, a proud history between the Barbarians and the Springboks, going back to 1952 when they first clashed.

In eight meetings, the Barbarians have won four times, the Boks three times while there has been one draw – the most recent outing, which was played at Wembley in 2016 and ended 31-all after a thunderous 80 minutes.

Interesting facts

Former Springbok hooker Schalk Brits, who played for the Lions, Stormers, Bulls and Saracens, is the South African who has represented the Barbarians the most – eight times.

Tony O’Reilly of Ireland made 30 appearances for the club between 1955-62 and scored 38 tries

Traditionally at least one uncapped player is selected for each match.

The costs incurred by the Barbarians in assembling a squad for each game or tour are paid out of the gate receipts from the match, or matches, played.