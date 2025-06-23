100 Test caps not crucial but would be ‘flipping special’ — De Allende

'I’ve had a long career and a very enjoyable career. Made some great mates, made some great memories with them on and off the field, that will stick with me [more] than just the amount of Test matches.'

While he’s not as close as his friend and Springbok teammate Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende said reaching 100 Test caps in the next season or two would be “flipping special”. However, the memories he has made over a long and enjoyable career will stick with him more than any milestone would.

All eyes are on 35-year-old fullback Le Roux, who needs only two more matches to reach the prestigious landmark. He’s been included in Rassie Erasmus’ 45-man squad for the early season and is expected to be given less game time after reaching it, to make way for rising stars Aphelele Fassi or Quan Horn, or the arguably more consistent but injury-prone Damian Willemse.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old centre De Allende is currently on 87 Test caps. He earns a dozen or so caps every year – 15 in fact, last season.

Even with Erasmus rotating the squad regularly last season, the double World Cup winner still started almost all of those games. So chances are good he will win many more caps until the likes of Ethan Hooker find their feet as back-up for De Allende, Jesse Kriel and André Esterhuizen, who are now all in their 30s.

‘It won’t be the end of the world’

“I’d love to achieve it [the milestone] but if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world,” De Allende said.

“If it does happen, it will be flipping special and I will cherish and enjoy it. But if it doesn’t happen, at least I know I gave it everything. I left it all out there and gave it the best chance possible.”

The centre said he is taking it as it comes, not thinking beyond the next chance to put the Springbok jersey on.

“If I get the opportunity to play again, I will put both hands up and train week in and week out to make sure the team is better. If it happens, it happens – it will be a great achievement, but if it doesn’t, it won’t be the end of the world.

“I’ve had a long career and a very enjoyable career. Made some great mates, made some great memories with them on and off the field, that will stick with me [more] than just the amount of Test matches.”

De Allende playing with more freedom in his latter years

He said even after winning two World Cups, one Rugby Championship, two Currie Cups, the Japanese league, and being named Super Rugby’s Player of the Year, his age and accomplishments have only inspired him to play with more freedom and keep improving.

“It feels like the older I get, the more I enjoy myself, the less pressure there is on me and the less pressure I put on myself.

“It comes with age where you start learning about yourself more and you start learning that you enjoy rugby, or sport, a lot more, knowing that you only have a few more years left in you.”