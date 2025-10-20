Boks tour squad to Europe to be named: Who’ll get the thumbs up, who’ll be chopped?

Eighthman Juarno Augustus and wings Edwill van der Merwe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are in line for selection.

How many rookies, if any, will coach Rassie Erasmus pick to tour Europe next month when the Springboks play five Test matches, against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales?

And who’ll return after an injury absence and which senior players could get chopped?

All will be revealed at 10am Monday when Erasmus names his tour squad. The Boks are expected to fly out to Europe at the end of this week.

One player who’s in line for a call-up is eighthman Juarno Augustus, who was picked for the Boks earlier this season, but had to withdraw from the squad because of injury. He’s now fit and sure to get the nod for the tour.

Juarno Augustus in action for Ulster against the Sharks on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Eighthman is one position where the Boks do not have as much depth as elsewhere in the squad, especially with the likes of Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom injured. Jean-Luc du Preez is also injured.

Evan Roos, however, has again been in top form for the Stormers and could also be included in the tour group.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe, who were both injured at various times during the Boks’ Tests earlier this season, could also receive call-ups. So, too, Gerhard Steenekamp, who’s been playing for the Bulls again after a lengthy absence.

Seniors in doubt?

However, it will be interesting to see if a number of World Cup winners from 2019 and 2023 still find favour with Erasmus. Here one thinks of players such as Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, and Franco Mostert.

It is not known what the injury status is of players like Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi.

The good news for Erasmus and his charges though — and for their chances of going unbeaten on tour – is the fact the Boks will be able to call on all their players who ply their trade in Japan.

According to Rapport, SA Rugby have struck a deal with the Japanese clubs to have their players available for the first match against Japan on November 1 and last match of the tour, on November 29, against Wales, as both matches fall outside the international Test window.

In the past, these players weren’t allowed to turn out internationally. Here one thinks of Jasper Wiese, Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith, Damian de Allende, Manie Libbok, Jessie Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe.