Springboks’ No 10 puzzle: Handre Pollard still tops

By Ross Roche

Springbok stalwart Handre Pollard will be an integral part of the Springboks’ hopes of retaining the Webb Ellis Cup when the World Cup kicks off in France in September.

This much is clear following the Boks’ two matches in the Rugby Championship this season, which Pollard missed due to injury.

The 29-year, with 63 caps, is by far the most experienced and accomplished No 10 in the national picture but a number of injuries in recent times has seen Pollard miss the majority of the Boks’ internationals — and they still haven’t been able to find a suitable replacement.

Damian Willemse has stepped into the role admirably, but he isn’t an out and out flyhalf, so he is occasionally exposed, while his goal kicking is also not trusted which has seen Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe preferred ahead of him, despite them not being first choice kickers themselves.

No 10 options

At the World Cup many games will be decided by small margins, so it is important to have a kicker of Pollard’s pedigree on the field.

The other players to step into the flyhalf breach over the past year and a bit are Elton Jantjies, Manie Libbok and Frans Steyn.

Jantjies’ off field problems has seen him fall out of favour in the Bok setup, and he is only in the current squad as injury cover and is thus not expected to go to the World Cup, while an unfortunate injury forced Steyn to call time on his career recently.

Libbok is set to be the Boks’ third choice flyhalf at the showpiece event in France and he is steadily growing into the role on the international stage, but he lacks Test experience.

The Stormers man impressed during last year’s end-of-year-tour with a couple of action-packed cameo appearances against Italy and England, while he earned his first start against the Wallabies earlier this month.

Libbok for the future

While Libbok is certainly one for the future and can look forward to what will hopefully become a sparkling international career, he is unlikely to be the first-choice No 10 in France as he is still getting to grips with international rugby.

Pollard being fit and available for the World Cup is thus key for the Boks.

Ideally Pollard, Willemse and Libbok could all play in the same matchday 23 thanks to their versatility, with Pollard and Libbok able to play flyhalf, fullback and centre, while Willemse can also play in those three positions as well as on the wing.

In the best-case scenario Pollard and Willemse can start together, with Willemse taking up his preferred position at fullback, while Libbok can provide X-factor off the bench.

The Bok management will be holding thumbs Pollard (calf) makes a quick recovery and can take his place in the squad for the World Cup. It is hoped he returns to action next month when the Boks play three friendly matches in the lead-up to the World Cup.