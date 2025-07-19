British and Irish Lions outmuscle Australia to win first Test 27-19

The Wallabies barely had the ball in the opening 10 minutes, the Lions dominating attacking possession to give the sea of red jerseys in the crowd plenty to cheer about.

Australia’s Len Ikitau (L) tackles British and Irish Lions’ Jack Conan during the first rugby Test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 19, 2025. Picture: Patrick Hamilton / AFP.

A relentless British and Irish Lions were ferocious in attack and solid in defence to edge a dogged Australia and win a bruising first Test 27-19 in Brisbane on Saturday.

The tourists repeatedly laid siege to the Wallabies line for a 17-5 lead at the break before soaking up second-half pressure to bank the win with both sides scoring three tries.

A late Australia try meant the scoreline flattered a poor Wallabies side, with the Lions never looking in trouble after opening up a 24-5 lead shortly after half-time.

Played in front of 52,229 fans at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium, many wearing the Red of the Lions, the tourists proved too strong for a brave, but outgunned Australian outfit.

With Scottish fly-half Finn Russell pulling the strings in the backs and outstanding loose forwards Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne dominating up front, the Lions showed why they went into the Test as firm favourites.

But despite being behind for all of the match, the Wallabies didn’t roll over and fears of a huge defeat never materialised.

The Lions got away to an almost perfect start, Beirne winning a penalty off the kick-off and Russell slotting an easy three points.

The Wallabies barely had the ball in the opening 10 minutes, the Lions dominating attacking possession to give the sea of red jerseys in the crowd plenty to cheer about.

The home side were made to pay when inside centre Sione Tuipulotu ran on to a beautiful long pass from Russell to cross next to the posts and give the Lions a 10-0 lead in as many minutes.

The Lions continued to dominate possession and territory over the opening 30 minutes and it was almost a surprise when the Wallabies hit back.

Wing Max Jorgensen came away with the ball after a Jake Gordon kick inside the Lions 22 and beat Russell’s despairing covering tackle to score in the corner.

Tom Lynagh’s conversion attempt went wide and the Lions led 10-5 eight minutes before the break.

Sheehan strikes

The Lions were straight back on the attack and their intentions were clear when captain Maro Itoje turned down two kickable penalties in a row, opting to go for a try.

They missed out the first time but were rewarded moments later when Curry barged over, giving the Lions a 17-5 lead at half-time.

The Wallabies needed to start the second half well, but instead it was the Lions who struck first, hooker Dan Sheehan finishing off a Hugo Keenan break and crossing in the corner.

Russell’s sideline conversion gave the visitors a commanding 24-5 lead.

The Wallabies thought they had struck back after some sustained pressure when Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii barged over next to the posts, but referee Ben O’Keeffe ruled he had not released the ball on the ground and the try was disallowed.

With the match slipping away, replacement Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano burrowed over and Ben Donaldson’s conversion made it 24-12 with 12 minutes remaining.

A penalty from Lions replacement fly-half Marcus Smith right in front gave the Lions a safety net at 27-12.

Wallabies reserve scrum-half Tate McDermott scored a consolation try just before the siren.

But it was too little too late and the Lions now head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for next Saturday’s second Test 1-0 up in the three-match series.