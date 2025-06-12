Bulls and Leinster make minimal changes to their teams for URC final

The Bulls and Leinster have made a combined three changes for their teams to play in the URC final at Croke Park.

Marco van Staden coming in for the injured Cameron Hanekom is the only change to the Bulls side for their URC final against Leinster. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Bulls have made only one change to their starting XV while Leinster made two, ahead of their United Rugby Championship final at Croke Park, Dublin, on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

The Bulls, playing in their third final in four seasons, though they have yet to win the title, have had to accommodate for the injury sustained by the URC’s Next-Gen Player of the Season, Cameron Hanekom.

Another Springbok, Marco van Staden, replaces the eighthman though he plays at six flanker, while Marcell Coetzee shifts to No. 8.

Loose forward Nizaam Carr will play from the bench. The Bulls are otherwise unchanged.

Leinster change two for Bulls

Irish Powerhouse Leinster, also out to win their first URC title, though they have been a formidable force in the league phase of the tournament year after year, have only made two changes from their semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors.

Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier come into the team. Departing flyhalf Ross Byrne is set to make his 186th and final appearance for Leinster.

Leinster’s Springbok lock, and the URC Player’s Player of the Season, RG Snyman, will play from the bench against his former club. Also featuring are All Black centre Jordie Barrett and French international Rabah Slimani in a side otherwise brimming with British & Irish Lions stars.

Leinster starting XV: Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan (captain), Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

Bulls starting XV: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje (c), Marco van Staden, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-hendrik Wessels.

Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams.