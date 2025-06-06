Bok bruiser Snyman named URC Players’ Player of the Season

RG Snyman has been rewarded for a wonderful campaign with Leinster by being named URC Players' Player of the Season.

Springbok and Leinster bruiser RG Snyman was named the United Rugby Championship (URC) Players’ Player of the Season, when the final two awards were announced on Friday.

Snyman picked up the prestigious award, which is selected by his own peers, while the Coach of the Season award went to Zebre’s Massimo Brunello.

The awards came hot on the heels of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu being named SA URC Player of the Season, while Cameron Hanekom was named Next-Gen Player of the Season, seven South Africans were named in the tournament’s Elite XV, and Ruben van Heerden won the Tackle Machine award.

Snyman has been a revelation this season for the URC table toppers after arriving from Munster in the off season, and his ‘x-factor’ has been lauded as a key reason for him picking up the award.

The towering lock has helped his side to top of the table in the regular season, with his offload game in particular being pivotal to the Irish province.

Unique skillset

One fellow player applauded his ‘unique skillset’ – branding him a ‘very tough’ opponent, saying: “(He is) a threat all over the park. Strong in the set-piece and has a unique skillset which makes him very tough to play against.”

The Players’ Player of the Season award was voted on by the captains and vice-captains of all 16 teams, with all nominees required to have made a minimum of nine appearances over the pool phase.

Previous winners of this award include Munster’s Jack Crowley last season, Leinster’s Dan Sheehan back in 2022/23, and Stormers forward Evan Roos in the inaugural URC campaign.

On the coaching front Brunello transformed Zebre Parma this season, leading them to superb victories over Munster, Ospreys and Dragons at home, as well as famous away wins against Ulster and Edinburgh.

Their away win against Ulster ended a four-year wait for a victory on the road, and was backed up the following week with another win away against Edinburgh.

The Coach of the Season is voted for by the league’s head coaches, with Brunello receiving the recognition from his peers.

Previous winners of this award include Graham Rowntree last season, and Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith back in 2022/23.