Bulls look to restore ‘Loftus fortress’ tag with win over Sharks

After losing their last three home games, the Pretoria side are targeting redemption at Loftus against the Sharks this Saturday.

Having built a reputation for travelling well with big away wins in recent years, the Bulls now want to restore their “Loftus fortress” tag.

Captain Marcell Coetzee said a win against the Sharks in their penultimate United Rugby Championship SA Shield match of the season would go a long way towards restoring pride after successive home defeats to the Lions, Union Bordeaux Bègles and Bristol Bears.

A win would also re-ignite their hopes of winning the SA Shield, provided the Stormers beat the Lions on the same day.

Restoring Loftus fortress

Last season, the Bulls became the first South African side to beat Munster at their home ground and only the second to win against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland. They were also the first team to beat French side Bayonne at home well into the season.

This season, the Pretoria side similarly beat French giants Pau in France, secured their first-ever win against Edinburgh in Scotland – the second SA team to do so – and then crushed the Lions 57-12 at Ellis Park in their last match before the tournament break.

It’s the first time the Bulls have recorded three straight victories this season, again highlighting their strength on the road.

Coetzee said their “big challenge” was restoring their impressive home record, including a 4-2 win record against the Sharks at Loftus.

“We want to get our spectators excited to come to Loftus again by playing a good brand of rugby, and just imposing our DNA,” the Bulls captain said.

“If you look at the past, last season the Sharks and Stormers beat us here. That is a factor we identified – seeing how we can be better towards building, handling pressure and exerting our dominance. It’s something we’ve been working on.”

Bulls hope to grab every opportunity to dominate

He said players felt just as much excitement as their fans about derby games, and the Bulls-Sharks match-up was as big as they come.

“If you take the history between the two sides, it’s a personal derby. Every guy wants to give his best, playing against Springboks all over the park.

“It’s about the moments. The team that uses the moments in pressure times normally gets through.”

Coetzee said the Bulls would have to remain composed to counter threats from the Sharks.

Both teams are expected to bring a number of Springboks back from their mandated rest period.