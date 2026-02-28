Bulls cruise to bonus-point win over Sharks at Loftus

After leading 22-0 at the break, the Bulls held off a determined Sharks attack in the second half to win seven tries to two.

The Bulls secured a bonus-point 41-12 victory over the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, a result that confirmed the Lions as first-time URC South African Shield winners.

The Sharks needed one win from their final two local derbies, against the Lions or Bulls, to hold onto their lead at the top of the table, but fell in both. It meant they were unable to defend their maiden title from last year.

Their resurgence in the second half against the Bulls, after a 22-0 deficit at the break, gave them a glimmer of hope, but the Bulls defence held firm in Pretoria.

In the end, the Lions’ comfortable 24-10 win over the Stormers earlier in the day won them the SA Shield title.

Bulls hold off Sharks

The Bulls opened scoring in the 15th minute when Canan Moodie chased his own kick, grounding after two Sharks players fell over each other while scrambling after a tricky bounce.

Sebastian de Klerk doubled the lead when he received a Handré Pollard cross-kick and ran around Sharks fullback Jaco Williams in the 27th minute.

The period of play was dampened by Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse having to leave the field on a stretcher due to injury.

Then, the Bulls made it three when Embrose Papier scored after a striking Harold Vorster line break on the 30-minute mark.

Papier scored his second try seven minutes later after a De Klerk chip-and-chase.

The Sharks got one back in the 48th minute when Edwill van der Merwe dotted down after a great offload by Vincent Tshituka.

The Durban union scored their second try courtesy of Hanro Jacobs in the 63rd minute after a number of drives.

But the Bulls put the game to bed with their fifth try, Pollard drawing in two defenders before offloading to Vorster to score in the 66th minute, and then their sixth when replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet dummied the defender and then ran under the posts three minutes later.

The Sharks had a try disallowed for a forward pass in the final minutes and lost momentum from there. Vorster’s second try at the death compounded the hurt.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Canan Moodie, Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier (2), Harold Vorster (2), Paul de Wet. Conversions – Handré Pollard 3/6. David Kriel 0/1.

Sharks: Tries – Edwill van der Merwe, Hanro Jacobs. Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 1/2.