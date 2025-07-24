Ackermann says he’s ‘not different, only more streetwise’ since his Lions days

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann says he is not a different coach, but a more streetwise and experienced one than he was before.

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said he has become more “streetwise and experienced,” learning about player management and the value of inclusivity in the seven years since he left the Lions.

Ackermann led the Lions to Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017 before joining Gloucester and reaching the 2018 Challenge Cup final. He later coached in Japan, guiding Urayasu to Division 1 promotion in 2022, and recently consulted with the Junior Springboks, who won this year’s World Championship.

While in Japan, he earned the Division 2 Coach of the Year award, adding to his three South African Coach of the Year honours.

Ackers learns much overseas

Now back in South Africa, Ackermann said he aims to build a healthy, value-driven culture at the Bulls centred on mutual respect, humility, service, and teamwork — getting the best out of players while ensuring they enjoy what they do.

“I wouldn’t say different,” he said when asked how he had changed since his Lions tenure. “Maybe more streetwise, a bit more experienced. A bit more wary of how important it is to include different cultures.”

He also highlighted the importance of players understanding the demands of modern rugby, especially extensive travel and adapting to team systems.

“Culture was the big thing [overseas]. You had All Blacks. They wanted a certain style; they wanted to play a certain way. Then you had an English player, then you had a Scottish player…

“So to create that unity and to also put your stamp on it, it took a lot of convincing. You have to really be strong on your principles and how you want to play, and also allow them to have input.”

Ackermann balances being fun and being hands-on

Ackermann said coaching the Lions was easier due to a fresh group that was more willing to be moulded the way he and Swys de Bruin wanted. At Gloucester and in Japan, he worked with strong personalities and internationals like Liam Gill, Israel Folau, and Greig Laidlaw.

“You have to learn as a coach that sometimes you can learn from them as well. There are good inputs there.”

Still, he believes the team’s direction must come from the coach.

On his current role, he said Phiwe Nomlomo had led the Currie Cup side well and he didn’t want to overshadow him. “It will be a good opportunity for me to be on the back seat… then I can start sharing how I see things.”

“I think to be yourself is the best thing. To bring a bit of dancing and a bit of laughter and a bit of music. Everybody enjoys that, doesn’t matter what culture they are.”