Ackermann: All Bulls players will be heard, but they must earn their spots

Johan Ackermann says his first priority has been to get a grip of every Bulls player's strengths so they can establish the team's style, expectations and values.

Johan Ackermann says every Bulls player will be heard under him. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann says every player, young and old, will have a voice under him. However, he will also not show favouritism to any player if they are not performing well or fitting in with the team values and culture.

Speaking to the media during his first press conference as coach of the Pretoria union, at Loftus on Wednesday, former Lions boss Ackermann said he was a “big believer” in hearing every player’s opinion and working together to create a working team culture.

Ackermann’s appointment follows the departure of Jake White. Though he was contracted until 2027, White and the Bulls mutually agreed to part ways after the head coach allegedly fell out of favour with several players and coaches.

It happened after the Bulls lost their third United Rugby Championship final, and White said he simply could not win the tournament with the squad he had.

Ackermann to work with Bulls

Ackermann said the first thing on his agenda would be to get to know his players and their strengths, so they could collectively establish their playing style, expectations and values.

“If we all agree on that – the style we want to play, the philosophy we want to [have], the kind of team we want to present out there, then we can build on that,” Ackermann said.

The Bulls coach said every squad has its mix of young players, middle-ground players and senior players. He felt they all deserved a voice, otherwise players would feel left out and become unhappy.

Ackermann said he had already discussed this with the group this week. But speaking with captain Ruan Nortjé and other senior players would have to wait until they returned from national duty.

Ackermann takes charge of a burgeoning squad

The Bulls have reached three URC finals in the last four years, while next season they will employ some strong new signings.

These include Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, former Springbok centre Jan Serfontein, and locks Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and Marvin Orie.

Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet joins the ranks too, while Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse returns from his sabbatical in Japan.

“Is there quality in the squad? Yes. The big thing is how they will fit into the plan,” Ackermann said.

“Sometimes a player excels because of certain reasons in a team and in a performance. You want everybody to be highly competitive, fighting for positions. But the reality is when it comes to selection there are certain things you look at in a player, and you have to make those tough calls.”