Currie Cup kick-off: All eight teams in with shout of lifting trophy

An exciting Currie Cup competition could be in store this year with the 'big four' opting to field weakened teams.

The Currie Cup looks like it will revert to type for its 2025 edition, with the so-called “top-four” being seriously challenged for the title by the “lower teams” in the coming weeks. The competition kicks off this weekend.

In recent times, due to South African rugby’s year-long schedule, the Currie Cup has turned into a bit of a feeder competition for the main four franchises, with the Bulls, Western Province, Sharks and Lions choosing to rest their best players and give youngsters a chance ahead of the United Rugby Championship.

This has seen a slightly unexpected, but entertaining turn when it’s come to the finals, like the Pumas beating the Griquas in 2022 and the Cheetahs beating the Pumas in 2023.

But last year, the Bulls, Lions and Sharks backed stronger squads towards the end of the competition, which led to an exciting campaign that ended with the Sharks edging the Lions in a thrilling final at Ellis Park.

This year, however, all of the big four have backed weakened squads, leaving out most of their best URC players, which has once again opened the door for the Pumas, Cheetahs and Griquas to seriously challenge for the title.

The Boland Cavaliers also make a return to the big time for the first time in a number of years and it will be interesting to see how they fare with a wily old coach in Hawies Fourie, and a couple of interesting signings.

SA Cup

In the lower division SA Cup competition, that was battled out earlier in the year, the Pumas powered to a dominant title win, with the Griquas finishing runners-up, while the Cheetahs and Cavaliers were knocked out in the semis.

Where the big four franchises could receive a boost is the inclusion of a raft of Junior Springbok stars who shone during their World Rugby U20 Championship winning campaign in Italy recently.

If some of those players are able to make a seamless step up to senior rugby, they could make a big splash in the Currie Cup.

The first weekend of action should give a good indication of how things will turn out, with a number of tasty encounters.

In a replay of last year’s final, the Lions take on the Sharks in Johannesburg on Saturday, and the hosts will be out for revenge, while the defending champs will want to start on a good note.

Also on Saturday fierce URC rivals Western Province and the Bulls will battle it out in Cape Town and both will be eager for bragging rights.

On Friday night a replay of the SA Cup final sees the Pumas host the Griquas in Mbombela, while the Cavaliers will be gunning to stun the Cheetahs in their opener in Wellington on Sunday.

Currie Cup opening weekend fixtures

Friday

Pumas v Griquas at the Mbombela Stadium: 7pm kick-off

Saturday

Lions v Sharks at Ellis Park: 3pm kick-off

Western Province v Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium: 5:10pm kick-off

Sunday

Boland Cavaliers v Cheetahs at the Boland Stadium: 3pm kick-off