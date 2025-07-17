Former Lions star backs Ackermann to win trophies at Bulls

Kwagga Smith said Johan Ackermann has the ability to unite players under a single purpose.

Johan Ackermann (Coaching Consultant) during the South Africa Academy U20 training session at Van der Stel Fields on February 05, 2025 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Springbok star Kwagga Smith said he has much respect for his former Lions coach, Johan Ackermann, and believes he will win trophies now that he is at the Bulls.

Ackermann joined the Pretoria union following the departure of Jake White, who had coached the Bulls for five years. White and the Bulls mutually agreed to part ways after he fell out of favour with players and coaches.

During his tenure, White helped the Bulls win the Super Rugby Unlocked title, Rainbow Cup SA title, and reach three United Rugby Championship finals and one quarter-final.

Ackermann, by contrast, has been named SA Coach of the Year three times (2014–2016). He guided the Lions to Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017 before joining Gloucester in England. He also coached in Japan and, most recently, has consulted for the Junior Boks.

“He’s the right person at the right time,” said Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, while CEO Edgar Rathbone also gave the new coach his support.

Smith: Ackermann will unite Bulls

Smith, who played under Ackermann during those golden years in Joburg, echoed those thoughts.

“I think he is a really brilliant coach,” Smith said. “I enjoyed working with him. I was a youngster and played under him for a long while.

“Unlucky we couldn’t get a Super Rugby title, but he’s a really good coach. I think he’s a coach who has the ability to get a group together all aligned for the same goal. I think that’s really important.”

Smith spent his first five years of professional rugby at the Lions before leaving for Japan in the same year Ackermann departed.

Still, he believes “Coach Ackers” has the managerial prowess to secure the support of players and translate that to performances on the field.

“He’ll probably make a big success of his career at the Bulls. I think the players that are there are really brilliant. I think he will be able to get them aligned and hopefully win a few trophies. I am really excited to see him there and see how he does.”

Ackermann described the move to the Bulls as a dream come true. “The moment I received the call I got goose bumps,” he said. “It still feels too good to be true. I’m like a Grade One going to school for the first time. I’m so excited; it’s a privilege and an honour.”