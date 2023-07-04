Wallabies out to play ‘entertaining footy with an edge’

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

With the Southern Hemisphere international rugby window starting this weekend, all eyes will be on Eddie Jones starting his second tenure as coach of the Wallabies against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind is what style of rugby will the astute veteran coach apply in the Wallabies’ opening game of the Rugby Championship on Saturday night?

‘What’s in front of us’

The Springboks’ brains trust of director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber said last month during a press briefing they expected unorthodox methods from Jones.

But, speaking to the media on Monday from their team hotel, Australian winger Marika Koroibete hinted that the Australians may adopt a kicking and running style of rugby on top of the physicality their mentor has promised.

“It’s a bit of both, we spoke a lot about playing what’s in front of us, and jackpot kicking is going to be a lot this weekend, at altitude as well,” said Koroibete.

“Whatever the decision, whether we kick or we run, we back each other and have got each others’ back,” said Koroibete ahead of the Test against the Boks.

‘Brand of footy’

Meanwhile, veteran prop Allan Alaalatoa said the Wallabies want to play a brand of rugby that the Australian public can be proud of.

“The goal is to play a brand of footy that Australia will be proud of … entertaining footy but it must have a real edge about it as well,” Alaalatoa said.

“That’s been our focus throughout the whole week and we know if we do that, we’re going to give ourselves every opportunity to get the win,” he said.

With this year being a Rugby World Cup one, the Rugby Championship is compressed in a tight calendar.

Australia, like many nations, have their eye on the global showpiece in France in September and October but they want to use the Rugby Championship to build momentum.

“Yes, there’s a World Cup picture in there, and it’s the bigger picture, but for us, it’s important we focus on the now. That’s about ourselves and delivering the things we have spoken about throughout the whole week,” said the 29-year-old.