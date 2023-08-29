WATCH: What Libbok changed in his kicking to nail 5/5 — by Swys de Bruin

The Bok No 10 was in excellent goal-kicking form in the big win against the All Blacks last Friday.

A week ago Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok was being criticised for his poor kicking display in the record win against Wales in Cardiff … and now he is being praised for slotting five out of five in the equally impressive 35-7 win against the All Blacks ay Twickenham last Friday.

So, what changed?

According to former Lions coach and Bok assistant, and now TV pundit, Swys de Bruin, it all has to do with Libbok’s angle of approach to the ball when he’s taking a kick at the posts.

Gareth Wright’s input

De Bruin explained in the TV show Final Whistle on Sunday that a phone call last week between Libbok and his kicking coach at the Stormers, Gareth Wright, enabled the Bok No 10 to see where he was going wrong and fix the issue.

Libbok didn’t miss a kick at goal against the All Blacks after making his angle of approach to the ball more acute from the previous week when he slotted only five out of nine kicks at goal. He had the same strike rate in the World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Earlier this season, in the Rugby Championship, Libbok was in good form; he slotted four out of five against the Wallabies at Loftus and three out of four against Argentina at Ellis Park. He didn’t start the Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

Watch here how Swys de Bruin explains the change in Libbok’s kicking, as seen on Final Whistle on SuperSport.