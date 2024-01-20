Bulls hold on for 46-40 victory over Bordeaux Bègles

The Bulls will now wait to see the Saracens and Lyon’s clash to find out where they will finish in the pool stages.

Although they made a mess of the game in the second half, the Bulls managed to negotiate their way to a 46-40 win over Bordeaux Bègles in the Champions Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls managed to get the maximum five points on offer to finish the pool stage with 15 points after four games. They will know after Saracens and Lyon’s clash on Saturday night at 10pm if they did enough to finish in second place and secure a round of 16 home match.

The game pitted two of the best attacking teams in European rugby this season against one another and this showed in the 14 tries scored between them; they both contributed six.

Solid Bulls first half

The Bulls went into the interval leading 26-14, knowing they had secured their bonus point and place in the last 16. Jake White, the Bulls director of rugby, would have been proud of what he saw; his side started the game at the right tempo, putting Bordeaux under immense pressure.

The attack was in tune with the axis of flyhalf Johan Goosen and fullback Willie le Roux pulling the strings with David Kriel once again key in the midfield. Captain Marcell Coetzee led from the front; he scored two tries and was all over the field. His back row partner, Mpilo Gumede, was also impressive proving to be a powerful ball carrier, making good metres.

Bordeaux fight back

Bordeaux were feeling the heat in Pretoria; the players were covered with umbrellas during the water break. Despite the weather being unkind to them, Bordeaux made the game a contest and asked questions of the Bulls’ defence with their big pack. Their attack was potent; they scored five tries with Loftus returnee Madosh Tambwe’s try the pick of the bunch.

The Bulls’ game management in the second half would not have pleased their mentor White as they allowed Bordeaux back into the game, and that’s something they will need to work on going into the knockout stages.

After the 53rd minute, they were leading 40-21 and by the 70-minute mark, they were leading 43-40. A second Jaco van der Walt penalty gave the Bulls a six-point lead and ultimately the win.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Marcell Coetzee (2), Devon Williams, David Kriel, Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier; Conversions – Johan Goosen (5); Penalties – Jaco van der Walt (2)

Bordeaux Bègles: Tries – Romain Buros, Adam Coleman, Madosh Tambwe, Tevita Tatafu (2), Paul Abadie ; Conversions – Zack Holmes (4), Matéo Garcia